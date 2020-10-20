Zimbabwe cricket team arrive in Islamabad to play ODI, T-20 series

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe cricket team arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday to play ODI and T-20 series against Pakistan.

As per the SOPs, the Zimbabwe team will undergo an isolation period of seven days and practise closed door in Rawalpindi.

The Series will start on October 30 and it includes three ODIs and three T-20 matches.

The visitors will undergo coronavirus tests in the federal capital Tuesday and remain in quarantine for one week. The series will be played in biosecure bubble as strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq named 22 probables for the ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe, insisting he has opted for experience in the 50-over matches and provided extended run to the youngsters in the T20I format.

Pakistan have not played ODIs since the home series against Sri Lanka 12 months ago and the Rawalpindi matches will be part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League from which the seven top-ranked sides, apart from hosts India, will qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

For the Lahore T20Is, the selectors have preferred continuity and consistency, while acknowledging the just concluded National T20 Cup had provided some exciting talent, which will be considered for the Pakistan and Shaheens’ next month tour to New Zealand and early next year’s home T20Is. Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar Series schedule

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 Nov – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

7 Nov – 1st T20I, Lahore

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Lahore

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Lahore

Earlier, a high-level delegation of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) reached Pakistan Monday ahead of the team’s arrival in the country for a limited-overs tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the Twitter account of its media department, stated that ZC Chairman Tiwanga Mukuhlani and acting Managing Director Givemore Makoni arrived in Islamabad. They were received by PCB Director – International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan. Earlier, a medical delegation from the African country reviewed the bio-security arrangements made for the tour.

Pakistan will become the second country to host a men’s international series after England. The latter had hosted West Indies, the Green Caps and Australia recently.