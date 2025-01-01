Zimbabwe wrap up first Test win in four years

Sylhet (Agencies): Zimbabwe won their first Test match in four years with a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Sylhet.

Chasing 174, the tourists slipped from 95-0 to 161-7, enduring a nervous finish before Wesley Madhevere closed the match with a four.

Zimbabwe set up their victory in the morning session of the final day, reducing Bangladesh from 194-4 to 255 all out, with player of the match Blessing Muzarabani taking 6-72.

The former Northamptonshire seamer snared the crucial wicket of Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for 60 with the second ball of the day, and went on to remove Mehidy Hasan Miraz (four) and last man Jaker Ali (58).

Brian Bennett (54) and Ben Curran (44) got the chase off to a strong start, but both fell to all-rounder Mehidy Hasan, who took 5-50 and finished with match figures of 10-102.

The 27-year-old’s off-breaks threatened to drag Bangladesh back into the match, but their total proved too low to defend, as Zimbabwe sealed their first Test win since beating Afghanistan in March 2021.

Zimbabwe will now seek a series victory in the second and final Test beginning in Chattogram on Monday, 28 April (05:00 BST).

It would be their first series victory since beating Bangladesh in a one-off Test in August 2011, while they were facing the same opponents for their last multi-match series victory in 2004. Following this tour they will fly to England to play a one-off Test match at Trent Bridge, starting on 22 May. They last toured England for Tests in 2003, losing at Lord’s and Chester-le-Street.