Zimbabwe’s local coach suspended on Sikandar Raza’s complaint

HARARE (Agencies): Zimbabwe’s local cricket coach has been suspended following a complaint lodged by ace all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who alleged racial discrimination.

According to reports, Raza filed the complaint after claiming he had been racially targeted during a match. He stated that the opposing team’s coach had singled him out based on his race.

The incident reportedly took place while Raza was representing Old Hararians against Rainbow Cricket Club at the Old Hararians Sports Club.

It is noteworthy that just two weeks earlier, Raza had played a pivotal role in helping Lahore Qalandars clinch their third Pakistan Super League title with an outstanding performance.