Zoom investigating reports of meetings facing outage

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: Zoom Video Communications is investigating reports about users facing issues while running and accessing web meetings, the company said on Monday.

Zoom has transformed from a business-oriented teleconferencing tool to a global video hangout during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

“We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue,” according to Zoom’s status page.

The outage started at 8:51am ET, the company said. By mid-morning trading on the Nasdaq, Zoom was down more than 1%.

The coronavirus-led lockdowns of millions of people globally have driven huge growth in use of platforms such as Zoom, as families and organizations use its software to connect.