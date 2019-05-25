Zoya Factor to be released in September now

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor’s last release was Veere Di Wedding. And now after a long wait, Sonam and South star Dulquer Salmaan’s Zoya Factor is ready to hit the theatres. Earlier the film was supposed to release in June this year but now it has been postponed to September. The makers released the new date today along with a fresh poster of the film. Sonam too took to Instagram to share the great news with her fans. She wrote, “We’re back after the strategic timeout..Catch #TheZoyaFactor in cinemas on 20th September, 2019. Starring @DQSalmaan, directed by #AbhishekSharma. @foxstarhindi.”

Sonam Kapoor’s last release was Veere Di Wedding. And now after a long wait, Sonam and South star Dulquer Salmaan’s Zoya Factor is ready to hit the theatres. Earlier the film was supposed to release in June this year but now it has been postponed to September. The makers released the new date today along with a fresh poster of the film. Sonam too took to Instagram to share the great news with her fans. She wrote, “We’re back after the strategic timeout..Catch #TheZoyaFactor in cinemas on 20th September, 2019. Starring @DQSalmaan, directed by #AbhishekSharma. @foxstarhindi.” The film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel called Zoya Factor that was about a girl becoming a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team during the 2011 World Cup. The film takes a turn when Zoya falls in love with the skipper of the team who does not believe in luck. Well, we are eager to watch this story unfold on the big screen on September 20, aren’t you?

The film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel called Zoya Factor that was about a girl becoming a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team during the 2011 World Cup. The film takes a turn when Zoya falls in love with the skipper of the team who does not believe in luck.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)