Dangal girl partially shaves off eyebrows for ‘Thugs of Hindustan’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Dangal girl, Fatima Sana Sheikh has partially shaved off her eyebrows for the ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ as she is playing an important role in the much awaited movie.

The actress shared a picture with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif from the set of ‘Thugs of Hindustan’.

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh played father and daughter in the much-acclaimed film Dangal, however in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial ‘Thugs of Hindustan’, the two would be seen sharing the dance floor.

Advertisements