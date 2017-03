ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan will participate in a multinational peace conference on Afghanistan, to be held next month in Russia, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Friday. FO spokesman Nafees Zakaria said it had not yet been decided on what level Pakistan will participate in the conference. He also said it was not clear whether the Afghan Taliban will attend the moot or not. Afghan and US officials had earlier told the Associated Press (AP) that Taliban representatives were not invited to the meeting. "Pakistan will continue its efforts for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan,"... Read more