Top Stories
RAWALPINDI (Online): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Line of control (LOC) in Kel Sector and forward post at Sharda here on Friday. General Officer Commanding Murree Major General Azhar Abbas briefed him on situation along LOC and Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) by India in recent months. The COAS also apprised the Army’s support to the government for ongoing census. The army chief appreciated state of operational preparedness and response to CFVs. He said that Indian propaganda regarding presence of miscreants along LOC is aimed at spreading unrest in Azad Jammu... Read more
Friday, March 24, 2017 - 22:04
MULTAN (INP): Former President and Co-chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, without naming, meted out scathing criticism of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry on Friday, calling him “politicised”. Speaking to the media here along with former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and former federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Zardari said that he had always maintained that the judge was political and he had proved it after forming his own party. “All kinds of accusations were hurled against us just to start his own election campaign”, he added. “He... Read more
Friday, March 24, 2017 - 22:01
ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan will participate in a multinational peace conference on Afghanistan, to be held next month in Russia, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Friday. FO spokesman Nafees Zakaria said it had not yet been decided on what level Pakistan will participate in the conference. He also said it was not clear whether the Afghan Taliban will attend the moot or not. Afghan and US officials had earlier told the Associated Press (AP) that Taliban representatives were not invited to the meeting. "Pakistan will continue its efforts for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan,"... Read more
Friday, March 24, 2017 - 15:01
ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Two days after Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz claimed that the interior ministry had in 2010 empowered the then ambassador of Pakistan in Washington, Hussain Haqqani, to directly issue diplomatic visas to Americans without clearance of relevant authorities, a document reveals the authorisation originated from the office of then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani. “The prime minister has been pleased to decide that the Ambassador in Washington will be empowered, with immediate effect, to issue visas valid up to one year without Embassy... Read more
Friday, March 24, 2017 - 14:16
DUBAI (AFP): Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world, will be lit up with the colours of the Pakistani flag tonight to celebrate the 78th Pakistan Day. The skyscraper will be celebrating the Pakistan Day with an eye-catching LED light show, it was announced on official Burj Khalifa account on Twitter. The Pakistani nation marks March 23 as the Pakistan Day commemorating the passage of Lahore Resolution in 1940, when the Muslims of the Subcontinent demanded a separate homeland. According to the Khaleej Times, the world's tallest building will be illuminated with the Pakistani flag... Read more
Thursday, March 23, 2017 - 20:19
Global
NEW YORK (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised Pakistan’s valuable contribution to international peace and security at a glittering Pakistan Day reception in New York. “Pakistan... Read more
2 hours 3 min ago
LONDON (INP) A group of Muslims in the United Kingdom has raised more than £17,000 in order to support victims and families of Wednesday’s London car attack. Muslims United for London – a community... Read more
2 hours 6 min ago
SRINAGAR (Online): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, was shifted to a private hospital in Srinagar, for a medical... Read more
2 hours 10 min ago
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday said distortion of religious beliefs and sacrilege of holy personalities of any religion was intolerable. Chairing a meeting of the... Read more
6 min 54 sec ago
LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Friday alleged that the letter from the Qatari prince was presented by the government to save itself from money laundering... Read more
10 min 15 sec ago
MULTAN (INP): Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday said his government followed rules and procedures in visa issuance. Addressing a press conference in Multan, he said that the letter... Read more
1 hour 49 min ago
Afghanistan
KABUL (TOLO News): The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, John F. Sopko, at an event in Duke University in the United States made shocking remarks on ‘corruption’ among Afghan... Read more
7 hours 18 min ago
KABUL (INP): A local police officer shot dead nine of his colleagues at a check post in northern Kunduz province on Wednesday night, local officials confirmed. The incident took place at a check post... Read more
1 day 2 hours ago
KABUL (NNI): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Syed Abrar Hussain Thursday underscored the need for close cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to address the common challenges of... Read more
1 day 3 hours ago
Business
KARACHI (PPI): Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that Pak Arab Refinery Limited (Parco) would refine 250, 000 gallons of oil per day upon completion.... Read more
7 hours 45 min ago
ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the worsening of Pakistan’s current deficit can largely be attributed to the slowdown of the global economy. According to a... Read more
1 day 1 hour ago
KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): The KSE 100-share Index built on its gains on Monday after four-day losing streak ended on Friday last week. Previously, the interest in index-heavy stocks deepened as... Read more
4 days 1 hour ago
Sports
LONDON: (APP): Legendary cricketer from West Indies Brian Lara has on Thursday said that he’s interested in coaching at Pakistan Super League (PSL). He said that he was proud of Darren Sammy for... Read more
7 hours 51 min ago
LAHORE (Online): The Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption tribunal started investigating the spot-fixing scandal from Friday. Suspended player Sharjeel Khan was questioned by the tribunal earlier... Read more
8 hours 9 min ago
LAHORE (APP): On Pakistan day, the national hockey team won the 5-test series against New Zealand, after holding the home side to a 1-1 draw in the last and fifth test at Carterton, Wairarapa.... Read more
1 day 2 hours ago
Fashion
NEW DELHI (Wedb Desk): Renowned Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has taken many news faces into his show after he failed to resolve his spat with the popular Sunil Grover aka Dr. Mushoor Gulati and Rinku... Read more
7 hours 40 min ago
MUMBAI (AFP): The Bollywood star Salman Khan posted a photograph with Katrina Kaif on Wednesday morning with a captain saying, "back together in Tiger Zinda Hai". He has released the first look of... Read more
1 day 3 hours ago
NEW DELHI (AFP): Comedian Kapil Sharma has been making rounds for his alleged fight with colleague Sunil Grover, known for playing characters such as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi in The Kapil... Read more
4 days 56 min ago
Editorial
On the Tuesday after Donald Trump's January inauguration as president of the United States, journalist Jonathan Katz tweeted in reference to the unfolding spectacle: "First they came for the Latinos, Muslims, women, gays, poor people, intellectuals and scientists, and then it was Wednesday." The days continue to progress in similar fashion. On the one hand, there's been the rapidly evolving... Read more
1 month 1 week ago
Featured
Malik Zeeshan Shabbir Benazir Bhutto, the first ever woman prime minister of a Muslim country, will always be remembered for her leadership and valour. She was not only a politician but a stateswoman... Read more
1 week 22 hours ago
ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Over 3,500 foreign nationals married to Pakistanis have been pushed between a rock and a hard place because of the interior ministry’s decision to ban issuance of the... Read more
1 week 1 day ago
Ali Sheikh "Tell me what you eat, and I'll tell you who you are," wrote renowned gastronome Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin in 1825. Food holds an important part in the culture of any country or... Read more
1 week 2 days ago