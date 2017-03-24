Saturday, Mar 25, 2017

Top Stories

Indian propaganda will never succeed: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI (Online): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Line of control (LOC) in Kel Sector and forward post at Sharda here on Friday. General Officer Commanding Murree Major General Azhar Abbas briefed him on situation along LOC and Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) by India in recent months. The COAS also apprised the Army’s support to  the government for ongoing census. The army chief appreciated state of operational preparedness and response to CFVs. He said that Indian propaganda regarding presence of miscreants along LOC is aimed at spreading unrest in Azad Jammu... Read more
Friday, March 24, 2017 - 22:04

Former CJ wanted to become president: Zardari

MULTAN (INP): Former President and Co-chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, without naming, meted out scathing criticism of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry on Friday, calling him “politicised”. Speaking to the media here along with former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and former federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Zardari said that he had always maintained that the judge was political and he had proved it after forming his own party. “All kinds of accusations were hurled against us just to start his own election campaign”, he added. “He... Read more
Friday, March 24, 2017 - 22:01

Pakistan to attend Afghan peace conference in Russia next month

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan will participate in a multinational peace conference on Afghanistan, to be held next month in Russia, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Friday. FO spokesman Nafees Zakaria said it had not yet been decided on what level Pakistan will participate in the conference. He also said it was not clear whether the Afghan Taliban will attend the moot or not. Afghan and US officials had earlier told the Associated Press (AP) that Taliban representatives were not invited to the meeting. "Pakistan will continue its efforts for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan,"... Read more
Friday, March 24, 2017 - 15:01

Document reveals Gillani authorised Haqqani to issue visas to Americans

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Two days after Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz claimed that the interior ministry had in 2010 empowered the then ambassador of Pakistan in Washington, Hussain Haqqani, to directly issue diplomatic visas to Americans without clearance of relevant authorities, a document reveals the authorisation originated from the office of then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani. “The prime minister has been pleased to decide that the Ambassador in Washington will be empowered, with immediate effect, to issue visas valid up to one year without Embassy... Read more
Friday, March 24, 2017 - 14:16

Dubai's Burj Khalifa to go green on Pakistan Day

DUBAI (AFP): Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world, will be lit up with the colours of the Pakistani flag tonight to celebrate the 78th Pakistan Day. The skyscraper will be celebrating the Pakistan Day with an eye-catching LED light show, it was announced on official Burj Khalifa account on Twitter. The Pakistani nation marks March 23 as the Pakistan Day commemorating the passage of Lahore Resolution in 1940, when the Muslims of the Subcontinent demanded a separate homeland. According to the Khaleej Times, the world's tallest building will be illuminated with the Pakistani flag... Read more
Thursday, March 23, 2017 - 20:19

Global

UN chief lauds Pakistan’s role in promoting peace, security
NEW YORK (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised Pakistan’s valuable contribution to international peace and security at a glittering Pakistan Day reception in New York. “Pakistan... Read more
2 hours 3 min ago
Muslims raise over £17,000 for London attack victims, families
LONDON (INP) A group of Muslims in the United Kingdom has raised more than £17,000 in order to support victims and families of Wednesday’s London car attack. Muslims United for London – a community... Read more
2 hours 6 min ago
Yasin shifted back to jail after check-up in Srinagar hospital
SRINAGAR (Online): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, was shifted to a private hospital in Srinagar, for a medical... Read more
2 hours 10 min ago

Pakistan

Distortion of religious beliefs intolerable: Nisar
ISLAMABAD (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday said distortion of religious beliefs and sacrilege of holy personalities of any religion was intolerable. Chairing a meeting of the... Read more
6 min 54 sec ago
Govt presented Qatari letter to escape money laundering charges, alleges Imran
LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Friday alleged that the letter from the Qatari prince was presented by the government to save itself from money laundering... Read more
10 min 15 sec ago
Letter did not authorise visa issuance for US forces involved in Abbottabad raid: Gilani
MULTAN (INP): Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday said his government followed rules and procedures in visa issuance. Addressing a press conference in Multan, he said that the letter... Read more
1 hour 49 min ago

Afghanistan

Sopko Highlights Major Corruption Cases Among Afghan Forces
KABUL (TOLO News): The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, John F. Sopko, at an event in Duke University in the United States made shocking remarks on ‘corruption’ among Afghan... Read more
7 hours 18 min ago
Afghan policeman kills 9 colleagues at Kunduz check post
KABUL (INP): A local police officer shot dead nine of his colleagues at a check post in northern Kunduz province on Wednesday night, local officials confirmed. The incident took place at a check post... Read more
1 day 2 hours ago
Pak-Afghan cooperation critical to eliminate terrorism: envoy
KABUL (NNI): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Syed Abrar Hussain Thursday underscored the need for close cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to address the common challenges of... Read more
1 day 3 hours ago

Business

Parco to refine 250,000 gallons of oil per day in Gadani
KARACHI (PPI): Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that Pak Arab Refinery Limited (Parco) would refine 250, 000 gallons of oil per day upon completion.... Read more
7 hours 45 min ago
Pakistan’s trade volume has increased with 137 countries: Dastgir
ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the worsening of Pakistan’s current deficit can largely be attributed to the slowdown of the global economy. According to a... Read more
1 day 1 hour ago
KSE-100 builds on gains with 288-point rise
KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): The KSE 100-share Index built on its gains on Monday after four-day losing streak ended on Friday last week. Previously, the interest in index-heavy stocks deepened as... Read more
4 days 1 hour ago

Sports

Brian Lara interested in coaching PSL team
LONDON: (APP): Legendary cricketer from West Indies Brian Lara has on Thursday said that he’s interested in coaching at Pakistan Super League (PSL). He said that he was proud of Darren Sammy for... Read more
7 hours 51 min ago
PCB's anti-corruption tribunal questions Sharjeel Khan
LAHORE (Online): The Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption tribunal started investigating the spot-fixing scandal from Friday. Suspended player Sharjeel Khan was questioned by the tribunal earlier... Read more
8 hours 9 min ago
Pak wins hockey series against NZ
LAHORE (APP): On Pakistan day, the national hockey team won the 5-test series against New Zealand, after holding the home side to a 1-1 draw in the last and fifth test at Carterton, Wairarapa.... Read more
1 day 2 hours ago

Fashion

Kapil Sharma hires new team after Sunil Grover, others exit
NEW DELHI (Wedb Desk): Renowned Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has taken many news faces into his show after he failed to resolve his spat with the popular Sunil Grover aka Dr. Mushoor Gulati and Rinku... Read more
7 hours 40 min ago
Salman says 'back together' with Katrina in Tiger Zinda Hai
MUMBAI (AFP): The Bollywood star Salman Khan posted a photograph with Katrina Kaif on Wednesday morning with a captain saying, "back together in Tiger Zinda Hai". He has released the first look of... Read more
1 day 3 hours ago
Sunil Grover and I will sort our issues out: Kapil Sharma
NEW DELHI (AFP): Comedian Kapil Sharma has been making rounds for his alleged fight with colleague Sunil Grover, known for playing characters such as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi in The Kapil... Read more
4 days 56 min ago

Editorial

What's behind the Great Wall of America?
On the Tuesday after Donald Trump's January inauguration as president of the United States, journalist Jonathan Katz tweeted in reference to the unfolding spectacle: "First they came for the Latinos, Muslims, women, gays, poor people, intellectuals and scientists, and then it was Wednesday." The days continue to progress in similar fashion. On the one hand, there's been the rapidly evolving... Read more
1 month 1 week ago

Featured

Daughter of soil: Benazir will remain alive in hearts of Pakistan
Malik Zeeshan Shabbir Benazir Bhutto, the first ever woman prime minister of a Muslim country, will always be remembered for her leadership and valour. She was not only a politician but a stateswoman... Read more
1 week 22 hours ago
Over 3,500 foreign nationals married to Pakistanis in a bind
ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Over 3,500 foreign nationals married to Pakistanis have been pushed between a rock and a hard place because of the interior ministry’s decision to ban issuance of the... Read more
1 week 1 day ago
Peshawar one of the best place to beat the hunger
Ali Sheikh "Tell me what you eat, and I'll tell you who you are," wrote renowned gastronome Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin in 1825.  Food holds an important part in the culture of any country or... Read more
1 week 2 days ago

Home Districts

Three killed as car falls in Panjkora river: polic...
5 killed in van, tractor trolley collision in Chin...
Students clash at Gomal University, Police, FC, Ar...
TTP commander among five terrorists killed in Orak...
Police identifies four more suspects in Rajanpur r...

Islamabad

FIA arrests three in social media blasphemy case
IHC to hear Tayyaba torture case
Blasphemous content case: IHC orders formation of...
Provinces informed about Water shortage for Rabbi...
Traffic plan for Pakistan Day

Peshawar

Omission of Sikhism in national census form sparks...
Governor KP holds reception for victorious Peshawa...
Japan agrees to fund exclusive bus service for wom...
Corruption charges: NAB seeks inquiry against KP A...
FC guns down six terrorists in Michni of Pakhtunkh...

TheFrontierpost.Com will be not responsible for content appearing in the news,articles and comments © Copyright 2014-2017 thefrontierpost.com All Rights Reserved.