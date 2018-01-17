Drone strike injures one in Kurram agency

F.P. Report

PARACHINAR: One person was injured in a drone strike in Badshah Kot area of Lower Kurram Agency on Wednesday.

The private news channel reported that a missile fired from a drone and it hit the house in Badsha Kot area of Kurram, which is one of the seven tribal agencies of Pakistan.

Earlier, in December last year, at least two people were reported killed in a drone attack near Pak-Afghan border and in October as many as 31 people were killed in three drone strikes targeting areas near the Pak-Afghan border in Afghanistan over a span of 24 hours.

