Lodhran: Polling for NA-154 by-election under way

F.P. Report

LODHRAN: Polling for the by-election in Lodhran is underway for the National Assembly seat NA-154 as the seat was remained vacant after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen.

PTI leader was disqualified by the Supreme Court in December 2017.

Strict security arrangement was finalized and government has deployed 4,000 security personnel, including army officials, in the constituency to ensure free and fair conduct.

Ali Tareen, son of Jahangir Tareen is contesting election on the ticket of PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz fielded Iqbal Shah and Pakistan Peoples’ Party Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig. Seven other candidates are contesting as independents.

The polling process started at 8am and will last until 5pm.

According to ECP, total 338 polling stations have been set up in the constituency, where 431,002 voters will exercise their right to vote.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment in December 2017, had said that Jahanghir Tareen had pleaded guilty to insider trading and ruled that he cannot be termed honest and stands disqualified for life as per Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Advertisements