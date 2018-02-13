Lodhran by-polls a public response to fake corruption cases says Nawaz after hearing

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has claimed that some forces taking revenge on the name of accountability but the nation knows the reality of these and in the Lodhran by-polls the people rejected the false cases against PML-N leadership.

While talking to media persons on Tuesday at Islamabad after appearing in accountability court to face the corruption references filed against him and his family.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that people of Pakistan were fighting his case and people are giving their decisions in shape of giving votes to the party in the election and the recent Lodhran election is the biggest example of people trust on PML-N.

The disqualified premier added that he didn’t why he was targeted despite that he was working for the development of the country and facing the false cases in court and those who are violating the constitution and arrested the judges (pointing towards Pervez Musharaf) are roaming freely in the world.

Nawaz Sharif questioned that why action was not taken against violator of constitution former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Nawaz Sharif and his family, who is facing corruption trial in three references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the light of Panamagate verdict, After Panama Papers verdict, the NAB had filed three references regarding London properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments against Nawaz Sharif, his children – Hasan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz – and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar.

Currently, the NAB Rawalpindi under its new Director Irfan Mangi, who was also a member of the Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT), is preparing two supplementary references in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment Ltd cases against the Sharifs.

The former premier, along with his daughter and son-in-law appeared before the court of Judge Mohammad Bashir to attend the hearing of corruption cases.

As the hearing began, the judge was informed that prosecution witnesses are present in the court. But the case did not proceed due to lawyers’ strike on the demise of prominent lawyer Asma Jahangir.

The court has adjourned the case until Feb 15.

