Nawaz’s counsel to appear in SC today in Article 62 case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Azam Tarrar will represent the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the supreme court on Wednesday as it takes up the case relating to the disqualification time period of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f).

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar is heading the five member bench and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

According to legal expert the decision of the case, which is likely to have a significant effect on disqualified politicians including Nawaz, is being heard to determine the duration of the disqualification of elected officials on violation of Article 62(1)(f) and other related laws.

On Tuesday, the court had summoned both Tareen and Nawaz, however, only the PTI leader showed up in court.

As the hearing went underway, the bench was informed that neither Nawaz nor any counsel representing him is present in court.

The court then issued another notice to Nawaz to appear in court today or be represented by a counsel.

Advertisements