Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over LoC violations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan and registered protest over continues violation of Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC) which causes civilian causalities.

to lodge protest over casualties due to repeated violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC). Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal informed the Indian diplomat that because of Indian firing along the LoC, a 65 years old woman was killed and five other were injured in it.

According to the foreign office, India committed 70 LoC violations in 12 days, and 1,900 violations in 2017.

