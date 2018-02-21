Royal Palm case: NAB to file reference against former generals

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal has approved to file corruption cases against former generals in Royal Palm lease case.

NAB decided to file corruption references against former Railway Minister Lt Gen (Rtd) Javed Ashraf Qazi and former Chairman Board of Railways, Lt Gen (retd) Saeeduz Zafar in the Royal Palm case.

Qazi Javed Ashraf, a former chief of the Inter Services Intelligence, and Saeed-u-Zafar, served as Peshawar corps commander, and the both the former generals are accused of giving land of the Pakistan Railways to the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on a cheap lease.

Bureau issued a press release in this regard and according to it, the NAB Executive Board on Tuesday held a meeting in this regard. The NAB also included Maj Gen (retd) Hamid Butt and Brigadier (retd) Akhtar Ali Baig in the Royal Palm case.

The NAB chief has also directed to file references of misconduct against former WAPDA chairman Tariq Hameed and former member power Anwar Khalid. Moreover, references will be filed against former member water Mohammad Mushtaq and former member finance Imtiaz Anjum for alleged misuse of authority and costing the public exchequer loss of billions of rupees.

