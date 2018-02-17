Shutdown in India-held Kashmir against state terrorism of Indian forces

SRINAGAR (AFP): Complete shutdown is being observed on Saturday against the state terrorism of Indian forces in occupie Kashmir valley.

The strike is being held following shifting of Kashmiri detainees from Srinagar Central Jail to Jammu, staying of an FIR against the Indian troops involved in recent killing of civilians in Shopian by the Supreme Court of India and the brutal killing of a Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road in response to the strike.

The puppet authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian and other towns of the occupied territory to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations.