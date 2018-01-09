Standard of justice should be same for everyone: Nawaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The ousted prime minister, Nawaz Sharif has said that the standard of justice should be the same for everyone and adding that double standard of justice will not accepted in any manner.

Nawaz said this on Tuesday while talking to party workers in a meeting after appearing before the accountability court in corrupt references.

He added that judges needs to speak through their judgments. A campaign of revenge has been launched against him but we will face every conspiracy, he added.

A delegation of lawyers has also called on the PML-N chief, who arrived at Punjab House earlier after attending the corruption hearing against him in the accountability court.

Advertisements