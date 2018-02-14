Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for Manmarziyan

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Taapse Pannu started the shooting Manmarziyan after completing the promotion of her next release, Dil Juunglee.

Taapse started the shooting her next big film Manmarziyan of Anurag Kashyap and she working for the first time with the acclaimed filmmaker.

Taapse Pannu will be seen for the first time opposite Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, Manmarziyan is a love story set in Punjab.

According to report, earlier the film had Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal. They had started shooting it as well under the direction of Sameer Sharma in 2016 but producer Aanand L Rai, reportedly, wasn’t happy with the outcome.

