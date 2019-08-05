10 policemen martyred in terrorist attack on DI Khan police station

F.P. Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN : At least 10 policemen embraced martyrdom and nine others sustained injuries when terrorists attacked a police station in Dera Isamil Khan in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said terrorists attacked a police station in tehsil Darabn of DI Khan late on Sunday night killing 10 police personnel and injuring nine others.

Police said terrorists from all sides attacked on police station, hurled hand grenades and resorted to intense firing.

The security officials retaliated but the terrorists taking cover of the dark managed to escape. All the injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital for treatment. Police and security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

It may be recalled that on December 12, 2023 the terrorists had attacked Daraban police station and three cops had embraced martyrdom. The terrorists had hit their explosive-laden vehicle with the main gate of the police station. At least 16 security personnel had also sustained wounds in the attack.