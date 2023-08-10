100-Index of Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 419 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday, losing 419.26 points, a negative change of 0.87 per cent, closing at 47,808.34 points against 48,227.60 points the previous trading day.

A total of 322,207,162 shares were traded during the day as compared to 312,301,182 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.757 billion against Rs14.305 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 330 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 104 of them recorded gains and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 41,524,480 shares at Rs1.20 per share; Bank Al-Falah with 23,236,014 shares at Rs40.40 per share and Oil and Gas Dev with 22,027,805 shares at Rs100.61 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs95.18 per share price, closing at Rs7095.15, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with an Rs40.00 rise in its per share price to Rs8600.00.

Siemens Pak. witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs22.99 per share closing at Rs650.00; followed by ZIL Limited with Rs15.00 decline to close at Rs260.00. (APP)