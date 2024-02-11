11 dead, 60 injured in India firework factory explosion

Madhya Pradesh, India (AFP): At least 11 people were killed in a giant explosion at a fireworks factory in Madhya Pradesh, India. At least 60 people were injured in this incident. The death toll is feared to increase.

The fire broke out in the factory on Tuesday morning located at Bairagarh in the Harda district of the state. Then a series of explosions occurred. The surrounding area of the factory also shook with the terrible sound. The explosion was heard for several kilometers.

Eyewitnesses reported that flames and smoke could be seen from far away. In this incident, the surrounding people have been moved to another place.

The police reached the spot and started rescue operations. The State Disaster Response Force has also arrived. The injured have been taken to a local hospital.

Harda Deputy Commissioner (DC – Collector) Rishi Garg told the media that the injured have been rescued and admitted to a local hospital. Some of them are in critical condition.

Top officials of the district and police administration reached the spot after receiving the news of the explosion. Among the injured are women and children. It was initially reported that there were 200 to 300 workers in the factory.

Explosions often occur in illegal firecracker workshops in India. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said reports of the explosion were “very sad news” and said medics at burn units in nearby major hospitals had been asked to “make necessary preparations”.

He added that at least 20 ambulances were at the site, with 50 more being sent to help those injured.