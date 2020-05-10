11 family members killed as van plunges into Khanewal canal

F.P. Report

KHANEWAL: At least eleven members of a family, children and women among them, were killed when the van they were travelling in fell into a canal in Khanewal.

According to police and rescue sources, all bodies have been retrieved after hours of a search operation.

The vehicle had plunged into a canal in Khanewal two days back, which was found in Melsi Link canal last night. Upon being informed of the incident, a team of rescuers began searching the victims and the van which was believed to have gone deep into the canal.

The deputy commissioner said the Melsi Link canal was closed during the search operation while cell phones of some of the drowned people were located within the remits of Haveli Koranga police station.

All victims are relatives.

He said the occupants of the ill-fated vehicle had contacted their relatives in Mian Channu moments before their vehicle fell into the canal and later their relatives tried calling them but could not get through.