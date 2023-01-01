12 ancient artifacts from illegal excavations handed over to NM

KABUL (Agencies): The director of information and culture of Jawzjan province, Mawlavi Saifuddin Mutasim, officially handed over 12 items of antiquities obtained from illegal excavations to Mawlavi Sibghatullah Abed, the head of the National Museum. These relics include small and large pottery, two columns, and some objects related to the bronze age recovered from the village of Mozian of Jawzjan’s Faizabad district. Mawlawi Saaduddin Saeed, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration of the Ministry of Information and Culture appreciated the efforts of the Information and Culture Department of Jawzjan province to prevent smuggling and illegal excavations. He said that ancient monuments and sites are among the great national assets that need to be protected. Mawlavi Sibghatullah Abed said that preliminary research shows that these works are from the bronze age, dating back to the Buddha period, about 7,000 years back. The 12 items were officially handed over to the officials of the National Museum for preservation.