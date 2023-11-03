14 soldiers martyred in terrorists attack in Balochistan: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A security convoy in Balochistan came under attack on Friday, an official said, resulting in the martyrdom of 14 troops, according to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On 3 November 2023, two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar District, were ambushed by the terrorists. 14 soldiers embraced shahadat in the unfortunate incident,” read the statement from the military’s media wing.

It added that the sanitization operation is being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down and brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” concluded the statement.

A bomb blast earlier in the day targeting a police van in northwestern Pakistan killed five civilians and wounded 21 people, officials said. The attack happened in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border where militancy has spiked in recent months.

Courtesy: 24 news