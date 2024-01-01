KYIV(Sputnik): Ukrainian President Zelensky is buying real estate abroad while ordinary Ukrainians are dying for corruption schemes that enrich the Kiev regime, opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk has said.

In an article published on the Drugaya Ukraina (Other Ukraine) website, he wrote that Zelensky “apparently has stopped relying on the Americans and the promised villa in Florida and instead used middlemen to purchase plush apartments in Dubai worth $16.9 million.”

What else has Medvedchuk revealed?

“Instead of helping Ukrainian pensioners, about whom Zelensky cries so much in the West, he withdraws money ‘honestly earned’ from the Ukraine conflict to offshore companies, not bothering about investing money in his country’s economy, defense and statehood.”

Zelensky has been using his bosom buddy, Sergei Shefir, to register foreign real estate and a number of companies. Ahead of his victory in presidential election in 2019, Zelensky transferred all his offshore assets to Shefir, but has since continued to receive dividends.

In November 2023, Shefir and his brother reportedly bought two yachts worth a total of $75 million and “also purchased an apartment in the BVLGARI MARINA LOFTS residential complex with an area of more than 600 square meters on Jumeirah Bay Island in Dubai.”

The $16.9 million deal was completed on December 22, 2023, as evidenced by records in the archives of the Dubai Land Department.” It is Zelensky’s “modest 600 square meter apartment on an island in the warm sea that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are dying for nowadays,” the politician said.