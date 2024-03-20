2 girl students awarded death for slaughtering their teacher

D I KHAN (INP): A court in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday sentenced to death two girl students of a madrassa who mercilessly killed their teacher on concocted charges of committing blasphemy. The court also awarded life imprisonment to the third accused girl who was a minor.

The D I Khan court also slapped Rs2 million fine each on the condemned girls while one-million-rupee fine to the third. According to the prosecution, on March 29, 2022, in Anjumabad area of Dera Ismail Khan, three students of Madrassa Jamia Islamia Falah Al-Banat namely Razia Hanifa, Ayesha Nauman and Umrah Aman slaughtered their 18-year-old female teacher ‘S’ with knives.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Jameel heard the case while public prosecutor Tanseer Ali and Haji Shakeel advocate represented the prosecution while Asad Aziz advocate appeared in court on behalf of the accused girls.

According to the uncle of the deceased ‘S’ Bibi, he was present at the house when the management of the madrassa informed him on mobile phone that there has been a murderous attack on his niece. On reaching the madrassa, he saw the tortured and butchered body of his niece lying in the street.

The deceased’s uncle said his niece used to teach in the madrassa and went to the madrassa as usual when the three girls who were already present at the main gate attacked and killed her. D I Khan police took the three girl students into custody and recovered the knives and sticks after initial action on the complaint of the deceased’s uncle.