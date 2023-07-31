2 killed, 31 injured due to Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih city

KRYVYI RIH (AA) : At least two people were killed and 31 others injured on Monday due to a Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in southeastern Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

“Two dead … And another 31 injured. With torn and cut wounds, fractures, and mine-explosive injuries. Four children were injured. Such are the consequences of the attack on Kryvyi Rih for now,” Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.

Lysak said two of the injured are in critical condition.

In an earlier statement, Ukraine’s General Prosecutor’s Office reported that 25 people were injured due to a missile strike hitting a high-rise building and an educational institution.

“According to the investigation, on July 31, 2023, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. Enemy rockets hit a high-rise building and an educational institution. According to preliminary data, two people died, and 25 were injured,” the statement said.

Four children were among the victims of the missile strike, the statement said, adding that search and rescue operations are ongoing and the exact number of victims is being established.

“In recent days, the enemy has been stubbornly attacking cities, city centers, shelling civilian objects and housing. But this terror will not frighten us or break us. We are working and saving our people,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Russian officials have not yet commented on the strikes.