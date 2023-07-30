40 martyred, more than 150 injured in blast at JUI-F workers convention Bajaur

PESHAWAR (APP): Maulana Hameedullah Haqqani, General Secretary JUI-F Tehsil Navagai and Maulana Zir Ur Rehman, Ameer Tehsil Khar, were martyred along with 40 other workers and more than 150 other injured in the huge suicide bomb blast during the JUI-F Worker Convension at Dubai More (Shindai), Khal, Bajaur District, the officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident. Maulana Hameedullah Haqqani, general secretary of JUI Tehsil Navagi and Maulana Zia Ur Rehman, were martyred along with other workers in the Bajaur bomb blast, the officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed.

District Health Officer Bajaur Dr. Faisal also confirmed that they have received 40 dead bodies with more than 150 injured and among them 16 persons were in critical condition that have been airlifted by Army Helicopters to CMH Hospital Peshawar. The Bacha International Airport Officials also confirmed to have received 16 critically injured persons through two Army Helicopters. Soon after arrival, the injured were shifted to CHM Peshawar.

He said, the injured are being transferred to Rescue 1122 ambulances which are equipped with medical technicians who will provide medical assistance en route. The Rescue official said that they have shifted more than 90 injured to hospital. He disclosed that Rescue 1122 has dispatched 16 more ambulances from Mohmand, Lower Upper Dir, Charsadda, Swat, Peshawar to hospitals while 18 seriously injured have been shifted to Taimergarh Hospital. Caretaker Information Minister Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel strongly condemned the Bajaur blast in a political gathering in Bajaur. He said, it is reported that 40 civilians were killed and around 200 injured in the blast.

Heartfelt sorrow and regret for the loss of precious lives in the explosion. The caretaker provincial minister condoled with the families of the deceased.He said they are standing with the bereaved families in this hour of sorrow. He said the caretaker Chief Minister has taken notice of the incident and ordered an immediate investigation.

The injured in the blast have been shifted to hospitals for medical assistance, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel said, adding, an emergency has also been imposed in the hospitals of nearby districts. The provincial government is firm on its resolve to eradicate terrorism, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel said.

The staff was alerted to the blast in Bajaur LRH, Asim Khan Spokesperson LRH told APP. Emergency is fully operational, all staff are present, Asim Khan said. After transferring the injured from Bajaur to Peshawar, all kinds of treatment will be provided, Asim Khan said. Emergency ICU and other wards are also ready, Asim Khan said.

CM KP condemns Bajaur blast, directs to probe the incident: Caretaker Cheif Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday condemned blast at JUIF political gathering in Bajaur and directed to probe the incident. The Chief Minister has directed the police authorities to provide a detailed report on the situation.

He asked to gather comprehensive information about the incident to understand its full impact and take necessary actions accordingly. Chief Minister Azam Khan has shown deep concern for the injured victims, instructing the hospital administration to ensure the provision of the best medical assistance to those wounded in the blast. He directed Cheif Secretary and Secretary Health for provision of best health facilities to the victims.

