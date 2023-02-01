5 Hezbollah fighters including son of senior leader killed in Israeli airstrike

BEIRUT (AA): The Lebanese Hezbollah group announced early Thursday that five of its fighters, including the son of a senior leader, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon.

The airstrike was on a home in the village of Beit Yahoun, Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported.

In a statement, Hezbollah mourned the fighters including Abbas Raad, the son of the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Mohammed Raad.

The Israeli army is yet to comment on the incident.

Throughout Wednesday, the Israeli army and Hezbollah exchanged fire across the border.

They have been engaging in deadly skirmishes along the border since the Palestinian group Hamas carried out a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Hezbollah said Wednesday that it would abide by the four-day humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas in Gaza even though it was not part of the deal.

The humanitarian pause is expected to come into effect on Thursday morning, but no exact time for its commencement was declared.