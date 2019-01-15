5 killed as al-Shabaab militants attack hotel in Kenya

NAIROBI (AA): At least five people were killed on Tuesday when al-Shabaab militants attacked an upscale hotel in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

An Anadolu Agency’s correspondent saw five dead bodies at the scene hours after the evacuation of the survivors.

The incident took place when the attackers blew up their vehicle outside the Dusit D2 Hotel.

The group claimed responsibility for the attack via radio.

In a statement, Joseph Boinett, police chief, confirmed the attack and said the area has been cordoned off and motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to facilitate smooth operations of the police.

Survivors told reporters at the scene that six attackers had stormed the hotel building.

The injured are estimated to be in the hundreds.