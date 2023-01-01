5,000 Afghan migrants return home

KABUL (Khaama Press): Continuing the deportation of Afghan migrants from neighbor country, officials have stated that 5,000 Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan in the last 15 days.

These migrants have returned to neighbor country through border crossing. Afghan refugees are alleging that the official is destroying their homes to force them to leave the country. These long-term residents are now turning to refugee advocates for help.

Haji Nazar, an Afghan refugee, stated, “In the last two days, Afghan family camps have been brutally demolished, seemingly without consideration for the women and children living in these homes.” On the other hand, Head of the Afghan Refugees’ Council, has revealed extensive destruction of Afghan homes. He highlights that not only are houses being demolished, but Afghan refugees’ personal belongings are being seized, illustrating the distressing challenges they face at the hands of the government.

Previously, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of the Taliban had reported the return of 820 Afghan migrant families, both forcibly and voluntarily. It’s worth noting that the neighbor country’s Interior Ministry has warned that all foreign nationals, including Afghan migrants, without proper legal documentation, must leave the country by the end of October; otherwise, they will face expulsion. Neighbor country’s decision to expel Afghan migrants has drawn international reactions.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban administration, also commented decision to expel Afghan migrants, stating that “their hardship and imprisonment do not benefit any country.

