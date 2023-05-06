6 soldiers embrace martyrdom, 3 terrorists killed in fire exchange

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Six soldiers of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom during a fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces in Dirduni area of North Waziristan District, where the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists at their location.

During the incident, three terrorists were killed, while another two were injured. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the intensive exchange of fire, six brave soldiers having fought gallantly and embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Saleem Khan, age 36 years, resident of District Tank, Naik Javed lqbal, age 37 years, resident of District Kohat, Sepoy Nazir Khan, age 26 years, resident of District Bannu, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, age 25 years, resident of District Mardan, Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain, age 22 years, resident of District Orakzai and Sepoy Bismillah Jan, age 22 years, resident of District Khyber. It added that the screening of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. “The Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Two terrorists killed, DSP injured in DI Khan police encounter: Police shot dead two terrorists in an encounter in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, police said Thursday. According to police, some terrorists fired shots at police, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abid Iqbal seriously injured.

The police fired back in retaliation, killing two terrorists. The shootout between the police and terrorists continued in the jurisdiction of University police station till the filing of the report. The injured DSP was shifted to DI Khan District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the martyrdom of personnel of Pakistan army in North Waziristan. In a statement, he paid tribute to the martyred who sacrificed their lives for the country. He saluted the martyrs for their dedication to duty and patriotism. The President expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for grant of patience to them. He also prayed for the elevation of ranks of martyrs in heaven.