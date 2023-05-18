65 Members of Congress urge Secretary Blinken to push for democracy and human rights in Pakistan

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON, DC : The Pakistani American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC), a leading advocate for good governance and democracy in Pakistan, commends the 66 Members of Congress who sent a powerful message to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with their Dear Colleague letter on human rights and democratic backsliding in Pakistan.

This letter coauthored by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), urges the Secretary to prioritize the promotion and protection of democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

The letter comes at a critical moment – sent to Secretary Blinken merely days after the government of Pakistan arrested a former Prime Minister along with thousands of his supporters, throwing the nation into chaos and bringing out millions to the streets in protest.

This alarming turn of events has sparked immense concern amongst the Pakistani-American community and amplified the urgency for immediate action to protect democratic institutions, independent judiciary, freedom of press and human rights in Pakistan.

Asad Malik, President of the PAKPAC National Board, emphasized the importance of bipartisanship during this challenging time for Pakistani democracy, stating, “At this critical juncture, with the foundations of democracy in Pakistan under threat, it is heartening to see members of both parties uniting to express their deep concern and stand up for the principles we hold dear.

The bipartisan support for this letter demonstrates the unwavering commitment of our elected officials to upholding democracy and human rights, regardless of our political differences.”

The letter sent to Secretary Blinken underscores the need for the United States to push Pakistan to curb democratic backsliding while also advocating for robust measures to protect human rights, freedom of speech, press freedom, and the rule of law.