66,935 liters Iranian diesel recovered

DERA ISMAIEL KHAN, (INP): The Dera Police on Sunday intensified their crackdown on illegal fuel agencies and the business of Iranian diesel across the district.

According to media reports, in a major operation, a police team led by SDPO Sher Ullah Khan along with SHOs Din Muhammad and Rehmat Ullah of Mughalkot and Darazinda police stations, foiled a smuggling bid and recovered around 66,935 liters of Iranian diesel from an oil tanker coming from Quetta. The police also arrested four accused in the case.

In separate operations, the police also arrested 16 other accused and recovered 6,935 liters of Iranian diesel from various parts of the district. The police also seized 11 diesel units in the operations.

All the accused were arrested as per the rules and police registered separate cases in different police stations. The crackdown on illegal fuel agencies is part of the Dera Police’s efforts to ensure the availability of quality fuel at affordable prices to the people.

The police have urged the people to report any illegal fuel agencies to the police so that action can be taken against them.