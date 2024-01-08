73 Palestinians killed, 99 injured in Israeli strikes in past 24 hours: Ministry

GAZA (Agencies) : Seventy-three Palestinians were killed and 99 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the past 24 hours, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Israeli attacks have so far claimed lives of 22,835 Palestinians in Gaza, in addition to 58,416 injured ones, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israeli forces will not stop the war in Gaza against Hamas until all the goals are achieved, according to a statement released by his office.

On Sunday, Israeli army launched intensive air attacks in Khan Younis and other areas in southern Gaza, killing at least 82, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters took to the street of Tel Aviv, urging the Israeli government to immediately reach an agreement with Hamas on the release of detained individuals. Protesters also required the resignation of Netanyahu, the dissolution of the parliament, and early elections.

Since the latest round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on Oct 7, 2023, over 85 percent of the population have become displaced across Gaza Strip, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said on Saturday.