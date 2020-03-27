Aaron Finch reveals his favourite bowler from Pakistan

SYDNEY (Monitoring Desk): Australian one-day captain Aaron Finch has been spending some time off without worrying too much. As the Australian captain, in the year of a home World Cup, the opener would be under some pressure. But, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the 33-year-old is spending time at home.

Well, during this quarantine time, the Aussie skipper has decided to interact with his fans more than usual. On Friday, he held a questions and answers session with all his fans on Twitter. Fans jumped in with their questions and Finch was polite enough to respond to many such questions, reported CricTracker.

During this interaction where Finch was taking all sorts of questions from his fans on Twitter, a fan asked the Aussie skipper who was his favourite Pakistan bowler. One would think that he would have named someone like Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar but he made a different choice.

He revealed that his favourite from Pakistan was Mohammad Amir. He also said that he loved watching the left-arm quick bowl with the red ball. His reply was, “I loved watching Amir bowling in test cricket”

An Indian fan asked him a question. The fan wanted to know who was Finch’s favourite bowler from India.

The Australian opener, who has faced and probably watched many Indian bowlers through the years, picked an off-spinner. It was Harbhajan Singh, the turbanator. According to Finch, he loved watching Bhajji during his prime and especially on tracks which offered some spin.

His reply was, “Loved @harbhajan_singh in his prime, especially on spinning wickets” Before the outbreak of coronavirus reached his height, Finch and co. were playing an ODI series at home against New Zealand. After the first game, the series had to be cancelled and the players were advised to isolate themselves and stay at home until any further news.

The T20I series which supposed to be held between the two sides in New Zealand after the ODI series was also called off due to the pandemic.