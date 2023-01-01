Abu Dhabi Art 2023 to be held for five days from November 22

Razmig Bedirian

Abu Dhabi Art will be returning to Manarat Al Saadiyat between November 22 and 26.

Galleries have already submitted their proposals for this year’s run of the annual art fair – including both returning institutions and those participating for the first time.

This is the 15th iteration of the event, which features several sectors – including Modern & Contemporary, which is open to galleries that have been running for a minimum of seven years and are dedicated to artworks produced since the late 19th century.

Special Projects, meanwhile, will highlight galleries that have been operating for at least three years. Those in this category can present exhibitions featuring either one or two artists.

The Emerge sector features galleries exhibiting works under $3,000.

Finally, the Focus sector features galleries that have been invited to participate with artists chosen by guest curators.

Last year’s run of Abu Dhabi Art was its largest and most diverse to date. About 80 galleries from 28 countries showcased more than 900 works by 300 artists. It is not yet known whether this year’s fair will exceed these participant numbers.

“We are already building on the diversity and depth of booth presentations at the fair for the upcoming edition, together with our galleries and guest curators,” says Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Abu Dhabi Art.

“Visitors will discover contemporary artists from around the world, consider the context of the UAE hosting Cop28 this year and the relationship of certain artists to the environment, while also encountering a platform for further research on Modern Wanasa artists.”

Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim was chosen to be this year’s visual campaign artist. He previously represented the UAE at the 59th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia in 2022.

Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim will be the visual campaign artist for this year’s Abu Dhabi Art. Photo: Lawrie Shabibi and The National Pavilion UAE

A selection of Ibrahim’s works will be featured in the global campaign for the fair, which will give him an international platform. His works will inform the visual identity for the fair’s 15th year.

“The contribution of Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim as our visual campaign artist sets the tone for Abu Dhabi Art 2023 from the outset,” Nusseibeh says.

“He has an extraordinary relationship to the landscape around him and to nature, one that has evolved in the fullness of time to represent a connection to the UAE that is both singular and collective, local and global in its resonance. As we look forward to our 15th edition in November, our visual campaign signposts the way for a fair that has taken root in the community in lasting ways.”

Artists who were previously appointed to lead the art fair’s annual visual campaign include Farah Al Qasimi (2022); Ayesha Hadhir, Rawdha Khalifa Al Ketbi and Shaikha Fahad Al Ketbi (2021); Ebtisam Abdulaziz (2019); Monira Al Qadiri (2018); and Tarek Al-Ghoussein (2017).

“As one of the most important platforms for art, Abu Dhabi Art has tremendous value and visibility for local and global artists and art lovers,” Ibrahim says.

“Having personally participated in its exhibitions since its inception and seen its growth over the years, I have always believed in its prominence and distinction. The same can be said of the organisers, who champion a community of culture and position it prominently as one of the most important international art exhibitions worldwide.”

Details about Abu Dhabi Art’s programming, as well as the list of participating galleries, curators and artists will be revealed in the months leading up to the fair.

Courtesy: thenationalnews