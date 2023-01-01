Actress Kubra Khan’s ROAD SELFIE deserves acknowledgment

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Kubra Khan, who is quite renowned for her unique yet striking facial features, has once again, stolen all the spotlight by sharing a captivating click, featuring herself and a magnificent rainbow in the background.

In the latest snap, the ‘Alif’ sensation is seen donning a thick jacket which is stitched with a furry yet warm hood to secure one’s head, appropriate when the weather is brutally cold.

Standing on the road, Kubra has successfully managed to capture the rainbow which is visible in the background, and yes, the rainbow is enchanting, therefore it does deserve the acknowledgment that Kubra has rightfully bestowed upon it in the caption of the post: “Something about snow and rainbows. You just can’t not take a picture with it.”