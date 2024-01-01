Admn directs clean-up drive and price checks

Anees Takar

MARDAN: Commissioner Shokat Ali Yusufzai of the Mardan Division has issued directives to administrative officers in Mardan and Swabi, emphasizing the need to ensure a clean environment by putting an end to the use of plastic bags in their districts. He also instructed them to take action against businesses engaged in malpractices.

Addressing the monthly performance and revenue meeting at his office, Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yusufzai highlighted the importance of tackling environmental issues and conducting crackdowns against those violating regulations. Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, DC Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, Additional DC Mardan Saeedullah Jan, ADC Swabi Engineer Shahzeb, and other relevant officials attended the session.

The meeting revealed that extensive efforts had been made to reclaim hundreds of acres of land in both districts as part of the campaign against unauthorized encroachments. Under the Clean and Green KP program, 7423 tons of waste were lifted by WSSC and TMA Swabi, with the installation of CCTV cameras in service delivery centers and petrol stations. Similarly, administrative officers in Mardan and Swabi conducted inspections of fuel prices, checked petrol pumps, and examined violations.

Legal actions were taken against shopkeepers found guilty of offenses, resulting in the closure of over two hundred shops. Commissioner Shokat Ali Yusufzai stressed the need to expedite the process of bringing agriculture land into ownership and taking strict actions against those involved in food adulteration, including the sale of adulterated milk. He further urged for swift measures to improve the traffic system in Mardan and Swabi.

Commissioner Yusufzai specifically directed the Mardan Sheer Bus Transport Stations’ relocation to enhance the transportation system. He emphasized the full implementation of the decision regarding the transfer of the transport terminals. Commissioner Shokat Ali Yusufzai emphasized that a comprehensive strategy should be adopted to address environmental challenges and malpractices in the region. He directed the administrative officers to take proactive measures for the betterment of traffic systems and to ensure the success of ongoing initiatives.