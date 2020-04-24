Afghan forces casualties: 98 killed in a week

KABUL (TOLO News): Figures shown to TOLOnews from security officials and government sources reveal that 98 members of the Afghan security forces lost their lives n Taliban attacks in 14 provinces from April 18 to April 24.

At least 70 others have been wounded and more than 10 security force members are missing, according to the sources.

Analysts say the increase in violence is a result of uncertainty and delays in the peace process as well as the arrival of the spring fighting season.

The provinces of Badghis, Kunduz, Takhar, Nimroz, Faryab, Maidan Wardak, Sar-e-Pul, Logar, Samangan, Uruzgan, Balkh, Ghazni, Kandahar and Zabul witnessed attacks by the Taliban in last seven days.

The following data was collected by TOLOnews in last seven days:

Badghis – 15 killed, 6 wounded

Kunduz – 5 killed, 2 wounded

Takhar – 19 killed, 5 wounded

Nimroz – 6 killed, 5 wounded

Maidan Wardak – 3 killed

Sar-e-Pul – 11 killed, 24 wounded

Logar – 8 killed, 3 wounded

Samangan – 2 killed

Uruzgan – 9 killed, 2 wounded

Balkh – 9 killed, 5 wounded

Ghazni – one killed, 4 wounded

Kandahar – 4 killed, seven wounded

Zabul – one killed

The last attack was on Thursday evening in the western province of Badghis during which 13 members of the public uprising forces were killed, according to a member of the provincial council, who said 10 other forces are missing.

The public uprising forces are operating under the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

“We are concerned about security. Our champion soldiers have been sacrificed for political tensions,” said Atta Jan Haq Bayan, head of the Zabul provincial council, referring to the ongoing political rift between Afghan political leaders over the nation’s leadership.

Takhar province, in northwestern Afghanistan, has witnessed 13 attacks by the Taliban so far this month, according to security officials, who said 30 security force members and six civilians were killed in these attacks while 50 soldiers have been wounded.

“Taliban usually use people’s houses as a shield,” said Khalil Asir, a spokesman for the Takhar police.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed the high casualties sustained by the security forces in recent weeks. Without providing a number, the MoD said the Taliban has also suffered a high death toll during this period.

“The Taliban has conducted their attacks in different parts of the country over the last week and they have been responded to by the security and defense forces of Afghanistan within the framework of the ‘active defense’ mode, in which heavy casualties have been imposed by the enemy,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, the Defense Ministry’s spokesman.

This comes as the Taliban on Thursday rejected a call by President Ashraf Ghani for ceasefire during the month of Ramadhan.