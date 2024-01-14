Afghanistan conducted $779M trade with India in 2023: Official

KABUL (Tolo News): The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said that Afghanistan conducted trade worth $779 million with India in 2023.

A spokesman for the MoIC, Abdul Salam Akhundzada, said that of $779 million in bilateral trade, $579 million were exports while $200 million were imports.

“Afghanistan’s trade with India in 2023 worth $779 million, with $579 million in exports and $200 million in imports,” Jawad said.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), called India a good market for Afghan fresh and dry fruits.

“If India cooperates and brings ships via Chabahar port, we can sell the fruits to India instead of selling them to Pakistan with low prices. But the ships are not coming from

India, and we are facing so many problems,” said Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the ACCI.

The traders meanwhile called on the Islamic Emirate’s officials to boost facilities to pave the ground for improvement of regional trades.

“Due to lack of agreements for export, due to lack of an organized framework for transit, existing problems at the custom offices and lack of air-corridors, important economic programs have been reduced,” said Mahbobullah Mohammadi, a trader.

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid meanwhile said that they will provide further facilities for the traders and attempt to solve banking challenges.

“We attempt to eliminate the hurdles; thus, our traders will be able to transfer the money with an open hand. They will be able to transfer money for export and import,” Mujahid said.

Based on the statistics of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, dry and fresh fruits as well as heng and saffron are the main products being exported to India.