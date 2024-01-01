Afghanistan’s Benafsha Yaqoobi wins US Woman of Courage award

KABUL (Ariana News): Benafsha Yaqoobi from Afghanistan is being honoured by the United States with an International Women of Courage award. Yaqoobi, who is visually impaired, worked for years as an attorney defending the rights of women who faced violence; founded the Rahyab Organization in 2008 with her husband to provide education and rehabilitation to visually impaired people in Afghanistan, US State Department said in a statement on Friday.

She has also served as a Commissioner for the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, where she focused on educating blind children, the statement said.

“Yaqoobi is living in exile but remains a tireless advocate for Afghans with disabilities, particularly calling for the international community to ensure that the rights of disabled persons are concretely incorporated in humanitarian response efforts undertaken by donors,” the statement said. “She is also working diligently to ensure that Afghan girls with disabilities are represented and continues to fight for their right to attend school.”

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and First Lady Jill Biden will host the annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards ceremony at the White House. Yaqoobi will be one of 12 recipients globally of the award.