Ajay Devgan’s ‘Drishyam’ to get Hollywood remake

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: South Indian film ‘Drishyam‘ is reportedly having a Hollywood remake after its numerous remakes achieved resounding success.

‘Drishyam‘ follows Vijay Salgaonkar leaving no stone unturned to protect his family during the investigation into the disappearance of Inspector General Meera Deshmukh’s villainous son Sameer Deshmukh.

It was followed by a sequel. The events in the second film were based six years after the first film. It showed IG Tarun Ahlawat leading the investigation against the Salgaonkar family.

It has been made in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Sinhala and Mandarin Chinese languages with A-listers playing the riveting characters. It is getting a South Korean, Indonesian and Hollywood.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala has revealed that Hollywood will be coming up with its version of the suspense thriller.

“The cult franchise Drishyam is all set to go global after garnering massive success in the India and China markets,” he tweeted. “Producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak announced the Korean remake of the thriller franchise at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, and now they announce the franchise’s new milestone.”

He added, “Panorama Studios have joined hands with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to make Drishyam in Hollywood, a first for an Indian film!”