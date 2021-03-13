Ali Zaidi arrested in Karachi, claims PTI

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday claimed that the Sindh police have apprehended its senior leader and former federal minister for maritime affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.

According to a First Information Report (FIR), Zaidi was arrested on charges of “fraud and issuing threats”. A case had been lodged at the Ibrahim Hyderi Police Station in the metropolis by a citizen named Fazal Elahi. In a video statement, the PTI leader’s daughter — Sacha Ali Zaidi — said her father had served the nation “with great integrity and honesty”.

“Pakistan has arrested him for standing up for sovereignty and respect of Pakistan. How can Pakistan prosper as a nation if those who stand up for it get arrested,” she said. Taking to Twitter earlier, PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib claimed that the police took Zaidi into custody from the party’s Sindh office.

In a video shared by PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, plain clothes men accompanied by police can be seen arresting the senior PTI leader from its office in Khayaban-e-Bukhari, DHA. Fawad said that Zaidi was arrested “without any arrest warrant”. It is not known yet in which case he was taken into custody.

Strongly condemning the arrest of Zaidi, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said: “All part of the London Plan where Nawaz given assurances PTI would be crushed.” Taking to Twitter, Khan maintained that over 3000 PTI workers have been arrested, abducted or terrorized so far. “Ali Amin & now Ali Zaidi abducted. A new plan underway for more,” he warned.

“They think this will weaken us in case elections are held. Let me state categorically this will not work. People’s anger only increasing & they will see the blowback of this nefarious London Plan in elections.” PTI Senior Vice President Shireen Mazari called the arrest “condemnable and illegal”.