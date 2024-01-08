All arrangements set to conduct polio drive in Khyber

F.P. Report

KHYBER: All arrangements have been finalized to carry out a seven days anti-polio campaign successfully to be scheduled on Monday, Jan, 08, 2024 here in all three tehsils of district Khyber.

In this connection a meeting under the chair of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (Retd) Sanaullah was held in DC Khyber house, Peshawar that was attended by Additional DC (general) Muhammad Hamid, Dr Usman of health department, representatives of World Health Organization (WHO) police and other concerned officials.

The officials were briefed of comprehensive report on arrangements to carry out polio campaighn, awareness, security, refusal parents and other issues.

Later on, DC Khyber in the presence of health officials administered polio drops to one of the children to formally open the drive.

According to district health official approximately 0.228000 million children below five years to be vaccinated in the seven days anti-polio campaign to be carried out across the Khyber.

Almost 945 fixed, transit and mobile teams of vaccinators had been constituted to facilitate the masses at health centers, taxi stands and door to door campaigns.

The polio campaign has scheduled from Jan 08, 2024 and will continue till Jan 14 2024 in Khyber besides other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

DC Captain (Retd) Sanaullah urged the parents to feed anti-polio vaccine to their children and assist the health staff to make Pakistan free of the crippling disease.

As per the health department, because of successful anti-polio drives carried out by the health officials with support of other stakeholders, no polio case has been detected in Khyber for the last one and half years.