‘Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said that his allegiance with the party surpasses mere political tickets or positions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that party leaders agreed on seat adjustments for those who supported PML-N in times of trouble.

Although the entire party leadership supported me for the ticket, a situation emerged where withdrawing from the election ticket seemed to be the wiser decision, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), senior leader Talal Chaudhry added.

“The decision was challenging, but in the best interest of the party, I have made this choice,” he added. (APP)