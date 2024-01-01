Almost zero snowfall in February a record low for French Alps

PARIS (AFP): Less than 40 percent of the Alps was covered by snow in February – a record low – data from France’s Centre for Space Studies of the Biosphere (Cesbio) shows.

Images from satellite observations by Cesbio highlight the impact of climate change on exceptionally low snow levels throughout the winter – but especially in February, when snowfall was absent for almost the entire month.

Snow-covered areas in the French Alps and parts of the Swiss Alps saw a drastic drop below normal levels between 27 January and 21 February – with 26 consecutive days below the known minimums.

Meanwhile photos published on French news sites showed holidaymakers navigating through mud instead of the traditional snowy landscapes.

Warmest February

The average snow-covered area throughout February in the alpine regions was recorded at 37.7 percent, while last month was registered as globally the warmest on record according to data from the EU’s Copernicus satellite.

The severe snow shortages have dealt a blow to the sector, with some French ski resorts almost forced to close before the late return of snow in recent days saved the season.

Forecasts of substantial impending snowfall brought on by the Monica depression are expected to bring more welcome relief to the region.

Météo France says the mid-mountains will receive up to 30cm of snow, while areas above 1,800 metres in altitude in the southern Alps will see up to 50cm.

In the Pyrenees, especially in Andorra, fresh snowfall is expected until 12 March.