Alvi’s action as a profound conspiracy against Pakistan: Memon

F.P Report

KARACHI: Former Minister for Information and leader of the People’s Party, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that President Arif Alvi demonstrated that he prioritized the Tiger Force over Pakistan by cutting off his finger, seemingly attempting to be included in the list of martyrs. During a conversation with the media at the Karachi Press Club, Sharjeel Inam Memon questioned why Arif Alvi revealed this now. He viewed Alvi’s action as a profound conspiracy against Pakistan.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further mentioned that Arif Alvi’s historical role had been contentious, and his recent actions only reinforced that perception. He claimed that Alvi’s tweet exhibited his lack of competence and revealed his attempt to harm Pakistan.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that due to a corruption case, Imran Khan is currently in jail, and he intends to take all possible measures to provide him with some form of relief. He also emphasized that the elections will proceed as scheduled to ensure that democracy in the country continues on the correct path. He believes that each political party has a role to play in this process. Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his sorrow over the Jaranwala incident, describing it as a tragic event. He believed that this incident was a well-orchestrated plot against Pakistan.

He conveyed the People’s Party’s support to the Christian community and assured minorities that the party stands united with them. Sharjwel Inam Memon emphasized that certain malicious actors often manipulate religion for their own agendas. He reiterated that their faith promotes love, unity, and brotherhood.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the People’s Party maintains close ties with national institutions and is committed to fostering unity among all. He highlighted that the People’s Party is unique in its goal to unite people. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also asserted that Pakistan is a nation for everyone. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP strongly advocates for timely elections. He expressed confidence in the PPP’s significant support in Sindh and hinted at a surprising outcome in Southern Punjab, the PPP will sweep across Pakistan.