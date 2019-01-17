Always tried to work as per code of conduct, says CJP Saqib Nisar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has said that he always tried to work as per code of conduct during his tenure, on Thursday.

This he said while addressing to a full court reference in his honor, CJP Saqib Nisar thanked everyone for the support in his 20-year career.

Mian Saqib Nisar is retiring from his office today as a full court reference in his honor is being held at the Supreme Court (SC) in Islamabad to pay tribute to his services.

The reference was addressed by the Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice-designate Asif Saeed Khosa and the President of Supreme Court Bar.

President Dr. Arif Alvi will administer oath to Asif Saeed Khosa as new Chief Justice of Pakistan on January 18 during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadar.

Mian Saqib Nisar was the 25th CJP who remained in the office for about two years.

During his tenure, he announced judgments in some very important cases pertaining to public welfare.