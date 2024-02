SANAA (War Watch): Leader of the Yemeni AnsarAllah, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi said:

“The American is primarily responsible for the level of destruction and crime in Gaza and its continuation for this long.

High-explosive bombs to confront armies, but they fall on the heads of children, women, and infrastructure in Gaza.

The amount of explosives used by the Israeli army to bomb the Gaza Strip is equivalent to 4 times the atomic bomb that Washington dropped on Hiroshima.”