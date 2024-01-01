Ani: Türkiye-Armenia border gem beckons tourists year-round with winter beauty

ISTANBUL (Agencies) : Located in the middle of two deep, narrow gorges in the Arpaçay district, the archaeological site of Ani has hosted different cultures and civilizations for years on the Türkiye-Armenia border.

Established on an area of ​​approximately 100 hectares, the site, where dozens of civilizations have thrived throughout history alongside Turks, saw at least six languages spoken between 970-1320, including Armenian, Greek, Turkish, Arabic, Georgian and Persian, with Christians and Muslims living side by side.

The ancient city, which also houses Islamic architectural works and is included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List, attracts the attention of local and foreign tourists throughout the year.

Tourists visiting Ani, known as the “City of the World,” “Cradle of Civilizations,” “City of a Thousand Churches” and “City with Forty Gates,” have the opportunity to visit works such as the “Ebul Menucehr Mosque,” “Amenaprgich Church,” “Ani,” “Ani Cathedral,” “Dikran Honentz Church” and “Abugamir Pahlavuni Church.”

1st stop for tourists

Ani, the first destination for tourists arriving in the city by the Eastern Express and Touristic Eastern Express departing from Ankara, is currently welcoming its guests with its beauty covered in white snow.

The archaeological site, where historical buildings are covered with snow, is also heavily visited during winter.

‘It has its own charm’

Neşe Yazıcı, who came from Aydın, said she was amazed by Ani, which was covered in white snow. Expressing her admiration for the region, Yazıcı said: “Ani is a unique place, it has a very different atmosphere, it has its own charm.”

She also added: “I came here to feel this. I wanted to walk around and feel how time passes. I saw how rich our country is, with Ani being a cultural mosaic. Seeing intertwined cultures and beliefs together made me very happy. I think we live in a very special geography. It’s very nice to have felt this.”