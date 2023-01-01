Another case of monkeypox confirmed in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI (NNI): Another case of monkeypox has been reported in Pakistan.

The suspected affectee is under treatment in Rawalpindi.

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination has confirmed a positive case of monkeypox in Rawalpindi.

According to the National Institute of Health, the patient is currently hospitalised for management in Rawalpindi, where he is receiving appropriate care.

A team from the NIH, under the health ministry, is conducting epidemiological investigations and contact tracing. His relatives are also being monitored.

The NIH said there is no risk of further spread of the disease in Pakistan for the time being.

With the latest case, the number of people affected with the disease has reached four in Pakistan.

The third case of monkeypox was reported in May in Mandi Bahauddin in a foreign-returned passenger.

The NIH confirmed that the infected person returned to Pakistan after travelling from abroad and had a check-up due to deterioration of his health.

The first two cases of the disease were also from Punjab, as both belonged to Rawalpindi.

A team from Mandi Bahauddin DHQ Hospital had sent samples to the NIH Islamabad and later the health institute confirmed it.